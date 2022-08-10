UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CWC Challenge League B 2022 match, August 10, 3:30 PM IST

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CWC Challenge League B 2022 match between Uganda and Kenya: Kenya will aim to improve their performance in the CWC Challenge League B 2022 when they will have a face-off with Uganda. Kenya are sitting in fourth place in the points table with four wins, seven losses, and one abandoned game.

The team broke the shackles in their last game as they made a comeback to the winning ways. Kenya defeated Italy by 24 runs owing to a splendid batting performance. A century by Rakep Patel steered the team to a massive total of 295 runs. In the second innings, Vraj Patel was the star performer with a three-wicket haul.

On the other hand, Uganda have won nine matches while losing just three games. They also defeated Italy in their last match by seven wickets. For Uganda, the bowlers led from the front as they restricted the opposition to just 119 runs. Dinesh Nakrani and Frank Nsubuga delivered match-winning performances by picking three wickets each.

Ahead of the match between Uganda and Kenya, here is everything you need to know:

UGA vs KEN Telecast

Uganda vs Kenya game will not be telecast in India

UGA vs KEN Live Streaming

The UGA vs KEN fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

UGA vs KEN Match Details

Uganda and Kenya will play against each other at Grainville, St Saviour, Jersey at 3:30 PM IST on August 10, Wednesday.

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rakep Patel

Vice-Captain – Vraj Patel

Suggested Playing XI for UGA vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim

Batters: Collins Obuya, Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Rakep Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Shem Ngoche

Bowlers: Emmanuel Bundi, Frank Nsubuga, Vraj Patel

UGA vs KEN Probable XIs:

Uganda: Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Emmanuel Hasahya, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Brian Masaba (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Deusdedit Muhumuza

Kenya: Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (c), Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Nelson Odhiambo

