UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 Final between Uganda vs Kenya, September 17, 04:30 PM IST

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 between Uganda and Kenya: Uganda will lock horns with Kenya in the summit clash of the Uganda T20 Tri-series 2021, on Friday, September 17, at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe, Uganda.

The hosts have performed exceptionally well in this tri-series, finishing top of the league table after winning four of their six matches. They will now aim to once again put their best foot forward and clinch the title on home soil. The visitors too have been splendid in the series, as they won three of their six matches to book against the hosts in the final. They have a several good players who contribute greatly to the team’s success and will now be aiming to deliver it once again in the final.

Ahead of the match between Uganda and Kenya; here is everything you need to know:

UGA vs KEN Telecast

Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 is not broadcasted in India.

UGA vs KEN Live Streaming

Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UGA vs KEN Match Details

The Final of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Friday, September 17 at 04:30 PM IST.

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shem Ngoche

Vice-Captain: Henry Ssenyondo

Suggested Playing XI for UGA vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Riazat Ali Shah, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Saud Islam, Zahid Abbas

All-rounders: Dinesh Nakrani, Eugene Maneno, Shem Ngoche

Bowlers: Viraj Patel, Frank Akankwasa, Henry Ssenyondo

UGA vs KEN Probable XIs:

Uganda: Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (WK), Gerald Mubiru, Henry Ssenyondo, Deusddit Muhumuza (C), Bilal Hassun

Kenya: Rushab Patel, Irfan Karim (WK), Nehemiah Odhiambo, Zahid Abbas, Shem Ngoche (C), Eugene Maneno, Elijah Otieno, Viraj Patel, Peter Langat, Dominic Wesonga

