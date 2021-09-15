UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 Match 8 between Uganda vs Kenya, September 15, 04:30 PM IST

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 between Uganda and Kenya: In the eighth match of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, Uganda take on favourites Kenya at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Wednesday, September 15.

Kenya have been splendid in the series so far, they have won three matches from the four games that they have played so far, one match was abandoned due to rain. The visitors are currently placed at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Uganda have also been impressive with a couple of key wins over Nigeria in the series. They will be looking to continue the winning momentum and win a spring a surprise on Kenya, however, it will be a tough task against Alex Obanda and Co, who will be playing their second fixture of the day.

Ahead of the match between Uganda and Kenya; here is everything you need to know:

UGA vs KEN Telecast

Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 is not broadcasted in India.

UGA vs KEN Live Streaming

Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UGA vs KEN Match Details

The eighth match of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Wednesday, September 15 at 04:30 PM IST.

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Saud Islam

Vice-Captain:Alex Obanda

Suggested Playing XI for UGA vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Alex Obanda, Riazat Ali Shah, Gurdeep Singh, Saud Islam

All-rounders: Dinesh Nakrani, Henry Ssenyodo, Shem Ngoche

Bowlers: Charles Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Vraj Patel

UGA vs KEN Probable XIs:

Uganda: Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Frank Akankwasa, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Fred Achelam (wk), Henry Ssenyodo, Charles Waiswa

Kenya: Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Rushab Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche (c), Nehemiah Odhiambo, Dominic Wesonga, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat

