UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 match, September 10, 12:30 PM IST

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 between Uganda and Kenya:Uganda, Kenya, and Nigeria are all set to play against each other. The three teams are participating in the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021. The league will run from September 10 to September 16 with the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe hosting all the games.

Each team will go head-to-head against the other two teams thrice in the competition. The top two teams from the group stage will then qualify for the final of the T20 competition.

The first match of the Tri-series is likely to be a promising game as Uganda will square off against Kenya. The match will be played on September 10, Friday at 12:30 pm IST. Interestingly, the two teams have previously faced each other just once in the shortest format of the game.

Kenya had a scripted victory against Uganda in May 2019 during the T20 World Cup Africa Region Final by one run. Howver, Uganda are expected to have an edge as they are playing in their home conditions.

Ahead of the match between Uganda and Kenya; here is everything you need to know:

UGA vs KEN Telecast

The Uganda vs Kenya match will not be broadcasted in India.

UGA vs KEN Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UGA vs KEN Match Details

The match between Uganda and Kenya at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on September 10, Friday at 12:30 PM IST.

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Frank Akankwasa

Vice-Captain- Irfan Karim

Suggested Playing XI for UGA vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Rushab Patel, Frank Akankwasa, Zahid Abbas, Simon Sesazi

All-rounders: Brian Masaba, Dinesh Nakrani, Panchal Harsh

Bowlers: Henry Ssenyondo, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno

UGA vs KEN Probable XIs:

Uganda: Panchal Harsh, Riazat Ali Shah, Simon Sesazi, Brian Masaba, Fred Achelam, Arnold Otwani, Henry Ssenyondo, Dinesh Nakrani, Bilal Hassan, Shahzad Ukani, Frank Akankwasa

Kenya: Eugene Ochieng, Shem Ngoche, Dominic Wesonga, Vraj Patel, Zahid Abbas, Rushab Patel, Irfan Karim, Elijah Otieno, Alex Obanda, Nelson Odhiambo, Gurdeep Singh

