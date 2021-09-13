UGA vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, September 13, 12:30 PM IST

UGA vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 between Uganda and Nigeria: Uganda will go head-to-head against Nigeria in the fifth match of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on September 13, Monday, at 12:30 PM IST. This will be the second time that the two teams will go up against each other in the Uganda T20I Tri-Series.

Uganda won the tie against Nigeria by 56 runs when the two teams faced each other the last time. The hosts were phenomenal in their match against Nigeria as they excelled inbatting, bowling as well as fielding. Batting first in the match, Uganda posted a decent score of 152 runs in their 20 overs.

Chasing 153, Nigeria failed to live up to its reputation. The visitors could manage just 96 runs to lose their second consecutive game.

The host are currently second in the points table with one victory under their belt from three matches. Nigeria, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table after losing both their league games.

Ahead of the match between Uganda and Nigeria; here is everything you need to know:

UGA vs NIG Telecast

The Uganda vs Nigeria match will not be broadcast in India.

UGA vs NIG Live Streaming

The match between Uganda and Nigeria will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UGA vs NIG Match Details

The match between Uganda and Nigeria will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on September 13, Monday at 12:30 PM IST.

UGA vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Brian Masaba

Vice-captain: Chimezie Onwuzulike

Suggested Playing XI for UGA vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sulaimon Runsewe

Batsmen: Sesan Adedeji, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Ronak Patel

All-rounders: Isaac Okpe, Brian Masaba, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah

Bowlers: Sylvester Okpe, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassan

UGA vs NIG Probable XIs

Uganda: Bilal Hasan, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani

Nigeria: Abdulrahman Jimoh, Daniel Ajeku, Sulaimon Runsewe, Sylvester Okpe, Isaac Okpe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sesan Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, Mohammed Taiwo, Joshua Ayannike, Peter Aho

