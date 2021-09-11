UGA vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, September 11, 4:30 PM IST Saturday

UGA vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 between Uganda and Nigeria: In the fourth match of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, Uganda will square off against Nigeria. The game is scheduled to be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on September 11, Saturday at 4:30 PM IST.

Uganda will be playing their third match of the tri-series on Saturday. The hosts’ first game against Kenya was abandoned without even a ball being bowled due to rain. They were up against Kenya in the second match too. However, the game didn’t go as per the plan for Uganda as they ended up losing it by 22 runs.

The team was let down by their batting unit as they failed to chase 152 runs in 20 overs. Playing against Nigeria on Saturday, Uganda will be hoping for a better performance to collect two crucial points. Nigeria, on the other hand, will be playing their opening affair on Saturday. The team will fancy delivering a comprehensive performance to start the tri-series on a winning note.

Ahead of the match between Uganda and Nigeria; here is everything you need to know:

UGA vs NIG Telecast

The Uganda vs Nigeria match will not be broadcast in India.

UGA vs NIG Live Streaming

The match between Uganda and Nigeria will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UGA vs NIG Match Details

The match between Uganda and Nigeria will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on September 11, Saturday at 4:30 PM IST.

UGA vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bilal Hassan

Vice-captain: Deusdedit Muhumuza,

Suggested Playing XI for UGA vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sulaimon Runsewe

Batsmen: Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sesan Adedeji, Ronak Patel

All-rounders: Deusdedit Muhumuza, Isaac Okpe, Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah

Bowlers: Sylvester Okpe, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassan

UGA vs NIG Probable XIs

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba, Dinesh Nakrani, Charles Waiswa, Bilal Hasan, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Henry Ssenyondo, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah

Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe, Sylvester Okpe, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Daniel Ajeku, Isaac Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Joshua Ayannike, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sesan Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, Peter Aho

