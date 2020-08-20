Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

UK Based Restrata Pips Tata Group To Build Bio-Secure Bubble for IPL 2020: Report

Restrata, the UK based safety and security company, has trumped Tata group to secure the deal for building the bio-security bubble for IPL 2020 in UAE according to Times of India.

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals player Sanju Samson leaves for UAE with the team. Photo Rajasthan Royals on Twitter

Restrata, the UK based safety and security company, has trumped Tata group to secure the deal for building the bio-security bubble for IPL 2020 in UAE according to Times of India.

Restrata was the company which also built the bio-secure bubble for England's home three-Test series against West Indies recently. They have also worked with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the London Games in 2012, an experience which helped them get the deal according to the report.

Restrata is reportedly set to introduce a technology to trace people using a GPS device. This will help identify people working in different zones while also ensuring all social distancing protocols are followed.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh Not to Travel With CSK Squad to UAE: Report

Indian players and support staff will have to return negative for COVID-19 at least five times before they start training in the UAE and subsequently will be tested every fifth day during the IPL, according to the draft prepared by the BCCI.

A BCCI official had told PTI that all Indian players and support staff will have to undergo two COVID-19 RT-PCR tests, 24 hours apart, a week before joining the 14-day quarantine period with their respective teams in India.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Governing Council Confirms Dream11 as Title Sponsor

If any individual tests positive, he will go into a 14-day quarantine. After the quarantine, he will be required to undergo two more COVID-19 RT-PCR tests within a space of 24 hours and if they come negative, that person will be cleared to fly to UAE for the IPL beginning September 19.

During the first week in the UAE, the players and team officials will not be allowed to meet each other in the hotel and they can only do so after they test negative thrice, following which they will be cleared to enter the tournament bio-bubble and start training.

