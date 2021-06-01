UK Government Clears India Cricketers' Families to Accompany Them For England Tour

India men and women cricket team squad members will be able to have their families accompany them for the England tour after UK government’s clearance. Both the men’s and women’s teams will be flying out in the same chartered flight along with their family members.

While the men’s team will play six Tests in near-about four months during their stay in England, the women’s team will play one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is. Currently, both sets of players are undergoing 14-day quarantine in a Mumbai hotel following which they will depart for UK.

The players will land in Southampton where they will reportedly serve another quarantine period of 10 days. Upon its completion, the men’s team will stay put at the Hampshire Bowl to start preparing for the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand which will start from June 18.

On the other hand, the women’s team, as per ESPNcricinfo, will move to Bristol for their one-off Test against England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) last week announced that the WTC Final has been “granted an exemption by the UK government” with regards to its stritct COVID-19 protocols.

“As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men’s team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test,” ICC said in a media release.

“Prior to travelling, the party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place. Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation,” it added.

