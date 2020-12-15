Ultimate Kricket Challenge Featuring Past & Present Stars to Debut on December 24

A new cricket series called ‘Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC)’, featuring some of the world's best current and former cricketers is set to premier from 24th December to 1st January.

The first season of UKC will see six global superstars who will be UKC contenders – Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Rashid Khan, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell. They go head-to-head against each other, every day at 9:30 PM on the Star Sports Network from 24th December to 1st January, with some surprise appearances from other global superstars.

What are the rules?

The first of its kind, this 16-match tournament will see the introduction of new cricket rules in a new one-on-one cricket match format. Each match will consist of 2 UKC contenders squaring off against each other across 4 innings of 15-balls each in every match.

- 2 points are awarded for a UKC contender winning a match in the league stage

- The UKC contender with more runs at the end of each match is the winner

- The top 4 UKC contenders from the league rounds enter the Semi Finals, which are knock-out matches; winners of the Semi Finals make it to the Finals

- Each innings consists of 15 balls. A UKC Contender must bowl a minimum of 8 balls per inning, while a sub player – an ‘Ace’ - can bowl a maximum of 7 balls per innings

- Each UKC Contender when bowling will be assisted by 1 fielder and 1 wicketkeeper inside the UKC Dome

- A bouncer will be called a No ball and the next delivery will be a Free Hit

- No Balls and Wides are 1 run penalty each

- A UKC Contender while batting can gain run(s) only after they complete a physical run

Scoring is divided in to 6 scoring zones:

Zone A – 1 run

Zone B- 1 run

Zone C – 2 runs

Zone D – 3 runs

Zone E – with a bounce 4 runs

Zone E- Direct 6 runs

However, if a batter who hits the Bullseye (behind the bowler) scores 12 runs and gains an extra ball to play. Bullseye on square of wickets will get the batter 4 Runs

- Every time a batter gets out, 5 runs are deducted from the total.

Star Sports will broadcast the UKC in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.