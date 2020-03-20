Umar Akmal Charged Under Anti-corruption Code by Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has charged Umar Akmal with two breaches of Anti-Corruption Code in two different and unrelated incidents – related to failure to report approaches made ‘to engage in corrupt conduct’. If found guilty, Akmal could face a lifetime ban.
Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code pertains to “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.
Akmal was issued the notice of charge on Tuesday, 17 March, and has a fortnight to respond in writing to the charge.
According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime.
Umar Akmal was provisionally suspended on 20 February 2020. PCB last month suspended him with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which meant he was barred from taking part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.
“The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect…he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit,” the Board had said in a statement.
