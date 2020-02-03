Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Umar Akmal Faces Sanctions For Misbehaving During Fitness Test

Pakistan's out-of-favour wicketkeeper Umar Akmal could face disciplinary action after he reportedly asked a trainer "where is the fat" while exposing himself completely during a fitness test.

PTI |February 3, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Umar Akmal Faces Sanctions For Misbehaving During Fitness Test

Pakistan's out-of-favour wicketkeeper Umar Akmal could face disciplinary action after he reportedly asked a trainer "where is the fat" while exposing himself completely during a fitness test.

The matter has been reported to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and according to an 'ESPNcricinfo' report, they are fully aware of the incident that took place at the National Cricket Academy and are looking at potential punishments for bringing the game into disrepute.

The junior Akmal, who is reported to have exposed himself in frustration after failing to pass one of the fitness tests, is now faced with the prospect of being banned from the country's next domestic tournament.

Fitness has been an issue with the Akmal brothers for several years now with Umar falling out with the PCB on the same grounds during Mickey Arthur's time as head coach.

This comes at a time when the PCB, under the stewardship of former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, has pledged its commitment to maintaining high fitness standards not just in international but also in domestic cricket.

As per Misbah's instructions, each provincial side is required to regulate fitness tests on a quarterly basis.

Once seen as a bright prospect, Umar scored a century on Test debut against New Zealand in 2009, and remained a regular feature for some years until poor form and fitness led to him being dropped in favour of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

In 16 Tests, Umar made 1003 runs with one century and six fifties. While in 121 ODIs, he has 3194 runs with two centuries - the best being 102 not out.

In 84 T20 Internationals, Akmal has made 1690 runs with the highest score of 94 and eight half-centuries to his name.

pcbUmar Akmal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more