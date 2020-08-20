Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS VIENNA, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 August, 2020

1ST INN

Vienna Afghan CC *

84/6 (8.4)

Vienna Afghan CC
v/s
Salzburg CC
Salzburg CC

Toss won by Vienna Afghan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Umar Akmal Files Appeal in CAS against 18-month Ban

The development comes right after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appealed in the CAS against the reduction of a three-year ban on Akmal by an independent adjudicator.

PTI |August 20, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
Umar Akmal Files Appeal in CAS against 18-month Ban

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal on Thursday filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne to overturn his 18-month ban for not reporting corrupt approaches.

The development comes right after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appealed in the CAS against the reduction of a three-year ban on Akmal by an independent adjudicator.

Umar was banned for three years in April by a one-man disciplinary panel of the board after he failed to report two approaches to spot-fix matches in the Pakistan Super League in February.

On July 29, former Supreme Court Judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, as the independent adjudicator of the board, had reduced Umar's three-year ban to 18 months.

Akmal's lawyer argued that the verdict be overturned due to lack of evidence against the player.

"We have a wide range of grievances on the decision by the arbitrator and we have reached out to the arbitration court in a motion to set aside the judgement," Khawaja Umaiz, the lawyer representing Akmal, was quoted as saying ESPNcricinfo.

"They don't have a single piece of evidence that can prove any wrongdoing. The prosecution was based on a phone call, otherwise there is no document, no bank transaction or anything that can substantiate their claim."

Earlier, Salman Naseer, the PCB chief operating officer, had called it a "difficult decision" to challenge the independent adjudicator's verdict.

"It was a difficult decision for us to challenge the independent adjudicator's decision but after going through the final report we had some concerns and we felt the punishment was not enough as there are two charges of violating the anti-corruption code against Umar," Naseer had said after the PCB's appeal in CAS.

CASPakistan Cricket BoardpcbUmar Akmal

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more