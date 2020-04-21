Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Umar Akmal Needed a Firm Hand at the Start of His Career: Arthur

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur had a pretty good time with the national team and even led them to a victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy with a win over arch-rivals India. And Arthur has revealed that one player he had a real problem dealing with is Kamran Akmal.

IANS |April 21, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
Umar Akmal Needed a Firm Hand at the Start of His Career: Arthur

Lahore: Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur had a pretty good time with the national team and even led them to a victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy with a win over arch-rivals India. And Arthur has revealed that one player he had a real problem dealing with is Kamran Akmal.

"It's definitely too late for him (Umar Akmal) now. It's sad because he is a likeable enough bloke but what he needed was a real firm hand at the start of his career to guide him properly," Arthur told Pinch Hitter magazine.

"I don't think he got the right messages earlier in his career because if he had, he wouldn't have gone down the route he has chosen to. He was frustrating to work with."

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi had also spoken on the need for Akmal to discipline himself. "Umar really needs to look at the company he keeps. He needs to get his priorities sorted out. He is a fine batsman but he can't keep on carrying like this," the former captain said.

Earlier on Monday, Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan issued notices to Akmal and PCB requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27. The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. Safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved.

Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Until the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his public decision, the PCB will not comment on the matter.

Mickey ArthurpcbUmar Akmal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more