Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Umar Akmal Needs Psychiatrist's Help: Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

Umar was recently handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board for not reporting corrupt approaches before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

IANS |May 1, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
Umar Akmal Needs Psychiatrist's Help: Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi has made a shock revelation that banned Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal suffered from epileptic fits in the past and refused to take treatment for the same, adding that he needs psychiatrist's help in order to overcome his problems.

Umar was recently handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board for not reporting corrupt approaches before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sethi, who headed PCB between 2013 and 2018, said when he took over the reins, the first problem he faced concerned Akmal. He said that despite advising Akmal to seek medical help for an epileptic fit he suffered in 2013's tour of West Indies, the latter refused.

"As soon as I joined PCB, the first big issue I faced was regarding Akmal. He suffered an epileptic fit during the tour of West Indies. When he returned home, I asked him to take a break from cricket and get medical treatment but he refused that and insisted on playing," Geo TV quoted Sethi as saying on a news channel.

The former PCB chairman further that Akmal was given several warnings during his time as well but he refused to clean up his act.

"He had, both, psychological and medical problems. He was asked numerous times to mend his ways but he did not listen and consequently resulted in a controversy after every two or three months."

According to Sethi, the three-year ban slapped on the batsman is justified.

"We had warned Akmal about this and even banned him earlier which is why I think the three-year ban is fair. He always played for himself and not the team," said Sethi.

"Umar is not disciplined despite being very talented. If he sits down with a psychiatrist and takes medical treatment, he might become more discipline-oriented," he added.

Akmal has so far played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Pakistan.

najam sethipakistan cricketUmar Akmal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more