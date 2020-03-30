Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Umar Akmal Not to Challenge PCB's Show Cause Notice

The Pakistan board had given Umar until March 31 to respond.

PTI |March 30, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
Umar Akmal Not to Challenge PCB's Show Cause Notice

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has decided against challenging the show cause notice issued to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board in which the governing body accused him of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

A source close to the batsman said he had submitted his reply to the show cause notice issued to him earlier this month and he had not challenged the charges against him.

"Umar has not challenged the charges and admitted that he made a mistake in not following the adopted procedure in such cases," the source said.

The PCB Anti-Corruption officials had charged Umar with in two separate cases of not reporting an approach made to him to spot fix matches in the Pakistan Super League 5.

Umar, who was provisionally suspended on Feb 20 and barred from playing in the Pakistan Super League for his franchise Quetta Gladiators, has been charged for breaching Article 2.4.4 of PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.

"The code pertains to failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitation received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code."

The Pakistan board had given Umar until March 31 to respond.

According to the Anti-Corruption Code Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime.

Umar, 29, has had a chequered career since making his debut in August, 2009 and has since just managed to play 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20 internationals despite making a century on Test debut.

His last appearance came in last October during a home T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Umar who has a penchant for getting into trouble with the establishment was reprimanded and cleared in February just before the PSL for allegedly misbehaving with a trainer during a fitness test in Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket BoardUmar Akmal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more