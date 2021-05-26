Umar Akmal Pays Fine of PKR 4.5 Million to Make Road for Donning Pakistan Colors on Field

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has paid a hefty fine of PKR 4.5 million to Pakistan Cricket Board to make himself eligible to join the anti-corruption rehabilitation program of the cricket board. The cricketer was found guilty of not reporting spot-fixing approaches by bookies in 2020. Akmalwas initially handed a three-year suspension but, the batsman and part-time spinner exercised his right to appeal. Therefore, his ineligibility period was reduced to 18 months.

The 31-year-old was found guilty oncharges for breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two different incidents.As prescribed by PCB Anti-Corruption Code, Akmal will be able to undergo a rehabilitation program. And if all goes well, the middle-order batsman will soon be available for his team.

PCB had released an official statement on this matter wherein they urged the cricketers to not indulge in illegal activities and adhere to the rules. They requested players to report any form of approach to the anti-corruption offices and help the unit’s effort to eliminate the anathema of fixing.

Earlier this year, the right-handed batsman had presented a proposal to pay the entire fine in installments. Akmal said that he was facing some financial crisis and will not be able to pay the complete fine. But after giving a glance at the accounts presented by the batter, Pakistan Cricket Board rejected Akmal’s plea.

Now, the news comes that the batsman has paid the fine to PCB and will now undergo a rehabilitation program. A delay in the future processes will be witnessed as the authorities and PCB officials are occupied in ensuring preparations for hosting the 6th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

Akmal has so far played 121 ODIs and 84 T20s for Pakistan. In ODIs, the cricketer has been successful inscoringover 3 thousand runs while in T20Is, he has made 1,690 runs.

