Umar Akmal Reports Corrupt Approach In Global T20 Canada

- |PTI |August 7, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
Controversial Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has accused a former Test player Mansoor Akhtar of corrupt approach during the ongoing Global T20 Canada, reporting the matter to PCB's anti-corruption unit.

According to highly placed PCB sources, a few days back, Umar had reported the matter to the organizers as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Unit.

He is playing for the Winnipeg Hawks franchise.

Umar reported that a former test batsman, Akhtar, who was part of the Winnipeg Hawks management had approached him and asked him to play a role in fixing some games of the league.

The 61-year-old Mansoor, who is currently based out of the United States has played around 19 Tests and 41 ODIs between 1980 and 1990. He has reportedly gone incommunicado since complaint came to light.

Umar was sidelined by the national selectors during the recent World Cup after being given a comeback chance in the preparatory one-day series against Australia in the UAE in March-April.

But the flamboyant middle-order batsman has a tendency to get involved in controversies and last year came under the spotlight when he made claims in a television interview about being approached to fix matches by some bookmakers during the 2015 World Cup and during Hong Kong Super Sixes.

