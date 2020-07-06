Umar Akmal's Appeal Against Ban to be Heard on July 13
Tainted batsman Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches will be heard on July 13 by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.
Umar Akmal's Appeal Against Ban to be Heard on July 13
Tainted batsman Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches will be heard on July 13 by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK vs ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings