Umar Akmal's Appeal Against Ban to be Heard on July 13

Tainted batsman Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches will be heard on July 13 by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
The PCB banned Akmal from all forms of cricket in April after its disciplinary panel found him guilty of not reporting corrupt approaches ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

The hearing, which was previously scheduled to take place on June 11 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19-enforced lockdown, will take place at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Khokhar will hear the appeal as an independent adjudicator.

His brother Kamran had come out in his defence and said that Umar could have been treated better by the team management.

Talking to Cricket Pakistan, he cited the example how Inzamam-ul-Haq handled characters like Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar.

“Off the field activities in nothing new in Pakistan cricket. Team management and the captain should know how to deal with such players. Look at the way Inzi Bhai [Inzamam] handled Shoaib [Akhtar], Asif and Shahid [Afridi]. If the same was done with Umar Akmal, things would have turned out differently,” said Kamran during an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

He also alleged that he was intentionally kept out of the side.

“I have been performing in domestic cricket and PSL during the last five years but despite that I have not been given a chance to play for Pakistan,” he said. “In the recent past, couple of coaches did not like me which is why I remained on the sidelines,” added Kamran.

