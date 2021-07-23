UME vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 23, 02:30 pm IST

UME vs BOT dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Umea vs Botkyrka July 23, 02:30 pm IST

Umea will be up against Botkyrka in the 18th match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Sweden. The thriller will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 23, Friday at 02:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between Umea and Botkyrka will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

Umea have succumbed to a disastrous outing in the ECS T10 Sweden. The team is yet to open its account in the league and is thus languishing at the bottom of the points table. Umea have lost all their six league games and their chances of qualifying to the next stage of the competition are extremely slim.

Botkyrka, on the other hand, find themselves sitting at the second position on the Group A points table. They have performed fairly well in the competition and are strong contenders for winning the illustrious T10 title. Botkyrka have featured in six league games thus far, winning four and losing two matches. The team registered a comprehensive victory over Stockholm by six wickets in their last match.

Ahead of the match between Umea and Botkyrka; here is everything you need to know:

UME vs BOT Telecast

The Umea vs Botkyrka match will not be broadcasted in India.

UME vs BOT Live Streaming

The match between UME vs BOT is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

UME vs BOT Match Details

UME vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Majid Mustafa

Vice-Captain- Muhammad Tarar

Suggested Playing XI for UME vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Majid Mustafa

Batsmen: Abdullah Abrar, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar

All-rounders: Muhammad Tarar, Amir Husseini, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa

Bowlers: Pradeep Mishra, Kaiyum Miah, Faisal Mushtaq

UME vs BOT Probable XIs:

Umea: Majid Mustafa, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Amir Husseini, Syed Junaid, Arslan Bajwa, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad

Botkyrka: Asad Iqbal, Muhammad Tarar, Shani Khawaja, Ali Hassani, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ashfaq, Osama Qureshi, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq

