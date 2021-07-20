UME vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 20 6:30 pm IST

UME vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Umea vs Forenom Royals:In match eight of the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021 tournament, Umea will take on Forenom Royals on Tuesday, July 20 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground, in Stockholm. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

The Forenom Royals have had a dismal start to their campaign, losing both of their opening games. They were first beaten by Stockholm by a margin of 68-runs before Botkyrkya handed them a six-wicket defeat. They will keen to open their account in this fixture.

On the other hand, Umea will be making their debut this season. They are an unpredictable unit and will be eager to start the season with a win.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match between Umea and Forenom Royals; here is everything you need to know:

UME vs FOR Telecast

The match between UME vs FOR is not televised in India

UME vs FOR Live Streaming

The match between UME vs FOR can be live streamed on the FanCode app.

UME vs FOR Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm. The UME vs FOR match will start at 6:30 pm (IST).

UME vs FOR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Arpit Tiwari

Vice-captain: Srini Jettiboyina

UME vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Majid Mustafa, Anirudh Ram

Batsmen: Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Srujan Gorthi

All-Rounders: Arpit Tiwari, Srini Jettiboyina, Sahil Prashar

Bowlers: Ameya Bendre, Hani Hassan, Pradeep Mishra

UME vs FOR probable playing XI:

Umea: Bilal Saleem, Zeeshan Haider, Pradeep Mishra, Gopinathan Manavalan, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Abid Sayyid, Amir Husseini, Hani Hassan, Sukhbir Singh, Majid Mustafa, Sohail Adnan

Forenom Royals: Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Sahil Prashar, Arpit Tiwari, Kranthi Badagu, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Akhilesh Balusu, Srinivas Manem, Srujan Gorthi, Srini Jettiboyina, Madhu Remella

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here