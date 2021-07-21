UME vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 21, 02:30 pm IST

UME vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Umea and Forenom Royals: Umea will be up against Forenom Royals in the tenth match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Sweden. The thriller will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 21, Wednesday at 02:30 pm IST.

Umea had a devastating start to their campaign in the T10 Championship. They have lost both their matches thus far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Umea will be desperate to secure a victory on Wednesday to open their account in the league.

Forenom Royals, on the other hand, find themselves at the second-last position after one victory and two defeats. The Royals will be the favorite to win the contest against Umea. The last time when the two teams locked horns with each other, the Royals defeated Umea in the golden ball.

Ahead of the match between Umea and Forenom Royals; here is everything you need to know:

UME vs FOR Telecast

The Umea vs Forenom Royals match will not be broadcasted in India.

UME vs FOR Live Streaming

The match between UME vs FOR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

UME vs FOR Match Details

The tenth match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Umea and Forenom Royals at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 21, Wednesday at 02:30 pm IST.

UME vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Amir Husseini

Vice-Captain- Arpit Tiwari

Suggested Playing XI for UME vs FOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Majid Mustafa

Batsmen: Abdullah Abrar, Ankit Pandey, Srujan Gorthi

All-rounders: Amir Husseini, Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar, Rohit Juneja

Bowlers: Pradeep Mishra, Hani Hassan, Ameya Bendre

UME vs FOR Probable XIs:

Umea: Rohit Juneja (c), Anirudh Ram, Sahil Prashar, Arpit Tiwari, Srinivas Manem (wk), Ankit Pandey, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Jayshil Kothari, Ameya Bendre, Srujan Gorthi, Prabhu Dorairaj

Forenom Royals: Majid Mustafa (c & wk), Arslan Bajwa, Amir Husseini, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Mahmood Ahmad, Zeeshan Haider, Sukhbir Singh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here