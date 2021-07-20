UME vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 20 02:30 pm IST

UME vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Umea vs Pakistanska Forening:Umea will be up against Pakistanska Forening on Friday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground, in match number six of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Sweden.

This is Umea first match in the ECS T10 Sweden and they will be debuting against the defending champions Pakistanska Forening. They will head into this game as an underdog and will have to be at their absolute best to register a win against Pakistanska Forening. And the fact that Umea’s opponents are having a terrific season in 2021 also did not help their cause.

So far, Pakistanska Forening are unbeaten in ECS T10 Sweden, having played just two games. Earlier in the day, Pakistanska Forening will be up against Stockholm in the fifth game of the series and fatigue could play a role in their second encounter.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match between Umea and Pakistanska Forening; here is everything you need to know:

UME vs PF Telecast

The match between UME vs PF is not televised in India

UME vs PF Live Streaming

The match between UME vs PF can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and European Cricket’s youtube channel.

UME vs PF Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at Norsborg Cricket Ground. The UME vs PF match will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

UME vs PF captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sameer Ali Khan

Vice-captain: Khalil Jalali

UME vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sameer Ali Khan, Majid Mustafa

Batsmen: Bilal Saleem, Waqar Hassan, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Mohammad Vajjih Ali

All-Rounders: Pradeep Mishra, Bilal Muhammad

Bowlers: Faraan Chaudhary, Khalil Jalali, Zubair Aslam

UME vs PF probable playing XI:

Pakistanska Forening Predicted Playing XI: Ali Husnain, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Waqar Hassan, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Khalil Jalali, Zubair Aslam, Ali Usman

Umea Predicted Playing XI: Bilal Saleem, Zeeshan Haider, Pradeep Mishra, Gopinathan Manavalan, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Abid Sayyid, Amir Husseini, Hani Hassan, Sukhbir Singh, Majid Mustafa, Sohail Adnan

