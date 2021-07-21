UME vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 21 06:30 pm IST

UME vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Umea vs Stockholm: In the 12th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Sweden, Umea will be up against Stockholm on Wednesday. The match will take place at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm and it will kick off 06:30 pm (IST).

Umea are not having a very good season in the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the table after losing their first two games. Umea are coming into this game after losing to Forenom Royal through golden ball after the match tied. On Wednesday, they will be eager to go on top of Stockholm to open their account in the league.

On the other hand, Stockholm are not faring any better. They have won just one out of their opening four games and are presently occupying the third spot in Group A standings.

They will head into today’s game on the back of 11 runs loss at the hands of Botkyrka in their previous encounter.

With both sides looking to register a win to change their fortune, fans can witness a cracker of a contest between the two teams.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match between Umea and Stockholm; here is everything you need to know:

UME vs STO Telecast

The match between UME vs STO is not televised in India

UME vs STO Live Streaming

The match between UME vs STO can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

UME vs STO Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, July 21 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm. The UME vs STO match will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

UME vs STO captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Archan Vaidya

Vice-captain: Amir Husseini

UME vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jyotimoi Saikia, Majid Mustafa, Arslan Bajwa

Batsmen: Vinod Chalindra, Abdullah Abrar, Archan Vaidya

All-Rounders: Syed Junaid, Amir Husseini

Bowlers: Hani Hassan, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh

UME vs STO probable playing XI:

Umea Predicted Playing XI: Majid Mustafa (C & WK), Arslan Bajwa, Amir Husseini, Pardeep Singh, Syed Junaid, Pradeep Mishra, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Mahmood Ahmad, Sukhbir Singh.

Stockholm Predicted Playing XI: Chenna Nali (C), Archan Vaidya, Jyotimoi Saikia (WK), Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Manoj Tomar, Kunal Panchal, Deepjagan Singh, Harlagan Sandhu, Rajesh Lal, Sridhar Pokala.

