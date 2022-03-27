Umesh Yadav Achieves Unique Feat in IPL 2022 Season Opener

Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Umesh Yadav achieved a rare unique feat in the IPL 2022 season opener between defending champion Chennai Super Kings and KKR at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Opening the bowling, Yadav picked up CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the first over the match itself, making him only the four bowler in IPL history to claim a wicket in the first over of a season opener.

Not only that, the Gaikwad wicket was also Yadav’s seventh instance of taking a wicket in his first over of an IPL matched. Yadav, playing his first IPL game in over two years, having missed out on the entire IPL 2021, warming the benches, proved instrumental in proving KKR with a good start as after Gaikwad’s wicket, he went on to scalp Devon Conway as well in the fifth over of the match and eventually finished with economical figures of 4-0-20-2, despite the fact that he started the proceedings with a front foot no-balls and then couple of wides in the first over itself.

Yadav joined the likes of Brett, Chaminda Vaas and Iqbal Abdullah to have claimed a wicket in the first over of an IPL season. Lee had uprooted Unmukt Chand’s stumps during the first over of 2013 season. KKR’s Abdulla got the better of Sriikanth Anirudha of CSK while Vaas had the number of Manoj Tiwary playing for deccan Chargers.

Building on Yadav’s starts, KKR bowlers did not allow CSK to get away and soon reduced them to 61/5, before MS Dhoni and new skipper Ravindra Jadeja revived the innings somewhat with a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket.

As for the match, Dwayne Bravo equalled IPL legend Lasith Malinga’s record for most wickets in IPL history with 170 scalps. The allrounder picked 3/20 in his four overs. CSK though failed to defend their low total of 131/4, with KKR notching up a comfortable six-wicket win under new skipper Shreyas Iyer.

