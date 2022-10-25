Umesh Yadav Birthday: Best Bowling Spells by the ‘Vidarbha Express'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY UMESH YADAV: Indian pacer Umesh Yadav’s rise in competitive cricket has been nothing less than phenomenal. The Nagpur-born fast bowler made his first-class debut in November 2008. In less than two years, Umesh managed to don the Indian jersey. He made his international debut against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the triangular series. In 2011, Umesh Yadav became the first cricketer from the Vidarbha part of Maharashtra to feature in the Indian cricket team in Tests.

As Umesh Yadav celebrates his 35th birthday today, it is time to recall his top-five bowling spells.

6/88 vs West Indies, 2018

The speedster recorded his best Test figures during the second match against West Indies in 2018. Umesh Yadav picked up six wickets conceding just 88 runs in the first innings to bundle out the Caribbean opponents for 311. He claimed 10 wickets, in total, in the second Test to guide India to a convincing 10-wicket victory.

4/31 vs Bangladesh, 2015

In ODIs, Umesh scripted his best figures during the 2015 World Cup quarter-final encounter against Bangladesh. The pacer produced a terrific spell of 4/31 as Bangladesh could only manage to reach 193 in 45 overs. The MS Dhoni-led side had won the contest by a convincing margin of 109 runs to qualify for the semi-final.

5/53 vs Bangaldesh, 2019

Umesh once again showcased his brilliance with the ball during the Pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019. He scalped five wickets and conceded just 53 runs in the second innings to earn an emphatic victory for India.

4/23 vs Punjab Kings 2022

The fast bowler registered his best figures in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the league-stage fixture against Punjab Kings in the 15th season. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer conceded just 23 runs and picked up four wickets to restrict Punjab to an achievable total of 137. Kolkata eventually won the match by six wickets.

3/19 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2012

He produced a spectacular match-winning display against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2012 season of IPL. Umesh, while playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) had scalped three wickets conceding just 19 runs in that game. Delhi won the game by six wickets.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here