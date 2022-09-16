Umesh Yadav Fails to Recover from Injury, Ruled Out for Remainder of County Season

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav will not be returning for the rest of the county season, his club Middlesex has confirmed. The 34-year-old signed up for county cricket in July only to get injured while playing Royal London ODI match after which he flew back to India to undergo recovery under the watchful eyes of BCCI medical team. Nonetheless, he has failed to recover and will not be taking part in the remainder of the season which had just two matches left.

Also Read: Former South Africa Opener’s Suggestion for Babar Azam: ‘Use Your Feet Against Fast Bowler’

With two red-ball games remaining in the season, away to Leicestershire next week and away to Worcestershire the following week, Middlesex were hopeful that the Indian international would be returning to the Club to play a part in the push for promotion to the top flight of the Championship structure.

Yadav’s injury was sustained whilst playing in Middlesex’s last home Royal London Cup match of the season against Gloucestershire at Radlett and saw the right-arm paceman forced to leave the field of play and ruled out the Club’s final Group A match away to Sussex in Hove.

Also Read: Umesh Yadav Set For County Challenge, To Replace Shaheen Shah Afridi At Middlesex

Speaking of the role that Yadav has played in Middlesex’s season to date, Head of Men’s Performance Cricket, Alan Coleman, commented: “We are naturally disappointed that Umesh will not be returning to the Club for the final two matches of the season, however throughout his recovery process we have been in close contact with the BCCI’s medical team, and completely agree with their assessment that a precautionary approach to his return to action is sensible.”

Yadav, 34, has played for India in 52 Tests, 77 ODIs, and 7 T20Is, picking 156, 106 and nine wickets respectively. He became the fourth Indian to feature in the ongoing season of the English domestic cricket circuit after batter Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), all-rounders Washington Sundar (Lancashire) and Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire).

He picked up 16 wickets in 7 List A games. Nonetheless, in First Class matches, he managed to pick up just four wickets.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here