Umesh Joins Elite List of Indian Fast Bowlers to Take 100 Test Wickets

The batsman was beaten for pace and could not get his bat down, as the ball struck him in front of the stumps.
Yadav has now become the eighth fast bowler from the country to achieve the milestone and joins greats such as Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan (311) and Javagal Srinath (236).
Having made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies in Delhi, Umesh has played 36 matches since then. His best effort in an innings remains 5/93 against Australia in Perth, in 2011-12 series Down Under. Despite his efforts India lost the match by an innings and 37 runs.
Smiles and handshakes all around.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2018
Congratulations @y_umesh! pic.twitter.com/FrY9Qk8xc1
Earlier in the day, Yadav made a handy contribution with the bat, making 26 from 21 balls, to help India reach 474 in their first innings.
First Published: June 15, 2018, 1:11 PM IST