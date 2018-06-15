Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Umesh Joins Elite List of Indian Fast Bowlers to Take 100 Test Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 15, 2018, 2:03 PM IST
Umesh Joins Elite List of Indian Fast Bowlers to Take 100 Test Wickets

AP Image

Umesh Yadav joined an elite list of Indian fast bowlers as he claimed his 100th wicket in Tests on day two of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru. He claimed the wicket of Rahmat Shah, LBW for 14, to bring up the landmark.

The batsman was beaten for pace and could not get his bat down, as the ball struck him in front of the stumps.

Yadav has now become the eighth fast bowler from the country to achieve the milestone and joins greats such as Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan (311) and Javagal Srinath (236).

Umesh Yadav 100 Wickets

Having made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies in Delhi, Umesh has played 36 matches since then. His best effort in an innings remains 5/93 against Australia in Perth, in 2011-12 series Down Under. Despite his efforts India lost the match by an innings and 37 runs.




Earlier in the day, Yadav made a handy contribution with the bat, making 26 from 21 balls, to help India reach 474 in their first innings.

Also Watch

afghanistan vs indiaasghar staniszaiIndia vs Afghanistan 2018ishant sharmaUmesh Yadav
First Published: June 15, 2018, 1:11 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking