Umesh Yadav Misses Wife Tanya, Shares Throwback Pic From Holiday

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav is currently in Australia playing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. While it is not certain if he will be selected as the third pacer in the team for the second Test beginning December 26, it is certain that the bowler is missing wife Tanya Wadhwa during their time away.

The pacer took to Instagram recently to upload a throwback picture with his better half. Standing on a beach with a resort in the background, the couple can be seen holding hands while looking into the camera. Their sunkissed faces give a glimpse into their happy moment. While Yadav can be seen wearing a black tee-shirt and black shorts, Tanya is glowing in a floral dress.

Yadav captioned the photo quite simply with a heart emoji. Check the post here:

Just hours after he posted this, Tanya was quick to reshare the picture on her wall. Taking to her personal Instagram handle, she wrote: “I miss you a lot, I hope you are missing me too” along with a bunch of emoticons.

Umesh Yadav had been selected in the Test squad to play the longest format of the game nearly after a year. He also celebrated this with a series of pictures from the Test in Adelaide.

In the first innings of the game when India managed to bundle up Australia for 191 runs, Yadav was the second-best bowler, figures wise. While Ravichandran Ashwin had picked up 4 wickets at the cost of 55 runs, Yadav had given 40 runs while picking 3 wickets. In the second innings, however, Yadav failed to pick up any of the two wickets that had fallen.

While the management is busy strategizing and shuffling the team for the next game, it will be interesting to see what sort of a Playing XI is picked, especially since skipper Virat Kohli won’t be there.