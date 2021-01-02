Umesh Yadav To Miss Final 2 Tests For India Vs Australia

Umesh Yadav will miss the final two test matches against Australia, further damaging India's pace bowling attack.

Umesh Yadav will miss the final two test matches against Australia, further damaging India’s pace bowling attack.

India team officials said Friday that Yadav injured a calf muscle during Indias series-leveling eight-wicket victory over Australia in the Melbourne Cricket Ground test.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the 33-year-old Yadav, who is the most experienced member of India’s pace attack, will return home for rehabilitation and miss the remaining two tests, at the Sydney Cricket Ground beginning Thursday and in Brisbane starting Jan. 15.

Veteran paceman Ishant Sharma (side strain) and Mohammed Shami (broken arm), who would ordinarily join spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in Indias full-strength XI, are also unavailable.

However, right-armer Mohammed Siraj impressed on test debut at the MCG. Siraj claimed the key wickets of Travis Head and Cameron Green during Australias final innings of the second test, stepping up after Yadav was restricted to just 21 deliveries.

Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur are among the other contenders to replace Yadav.

Thangarasu Natarajan, who made his ODI and Twenty20 debuts for India at the start of their current tour, remained in Australia as a net bowler and he has now been added to the test squad and could be a surprise addition to the side in Sydney.

India captain Virat Kohli has returned home for the birth of his first child and will play no further part in the series.

Australia won the first test in Adelaide by eight wickets.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports