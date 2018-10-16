Umesh Yadav to Replace Injured Shardul Thakur for First Two Windies ODIs

Loading...
Thakur suffered a groin injury during the recently concluded second Test against Windies in Hyderabad which was incidentally his Test debut. Thakur bowled only ten balls before walking off the ground due to the injury, which had also forced him out of the Asia Cup mid-way through the tournament. The BCCI also confirmed that Thakur has been ruled out of the entire series, having suffered a 'right adductor tendon' injury.
Thakur's injury gives Umesh another opportunity to prove his white-ball credentials. He last played an ODI in India's tour of England, where he picked up three wickets from two matches. He was expensive in both the matches he played, conceding more than six runs an over. The below-par performance, and the subsequent return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar from injury, forced the selectors to drop Umesh from the squad for the Asia Cup.
Prior to the series in England, Umesh had played only one one-day match in the preceding 12 months. He has overall played 73 ODIs picking up 105 wickets, at an average of 32.60, economy of 5.97 and strike-rate of 32.7.
Umesh will go into the one-day series against Windies with form on his back, having picked up a match-winning ten-wicket haul in the second Test in Hyderabad.
The first of the five ODIs will be held on Sunday in Guwahati.
India squad for first two ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav.
First Published: October 16, 2018, 5:58 PM IST