Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Umpire and I Got Death Threats after Sachin Tendulkar Dismissal: Tim Bresnan

Tim Bresnan has said he and umpire Rod Tucker received death threats after the latter adjudged Sachin Tendulkar LBW in a 2011 Test.

IANS |June 7, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
Umpire and I Got Death Threats after Sachin Tendulkar Dismissal: Tim Bresnan

Former England pacer Tim Bresnan has said he and umpire Rod Tucker received death threats after the latter adjudged Sachin Tendulkar leg before wicket (LBW) in a 2011 Test, depriving the cricket legend of what would have been his 100th international century.

Chasing an elusive 100th international century, Tendulkar was given lbw on 91 and it was a close call with replays showing the ball just about clipping leg stump.

Tendulkar played across the line and was struck in front but the drift was taking it onto leg. India lost the fourth Test at The Oval by an innings and eight runs.

Tendulkar did get his 100th international hundred on March 16 in 2012 against Bangladesh in an ODI in Dhaka.

"He was on 99 international hundreds and there were no referrals in that series because the BCCI didn't like it," said Bresnan while speaking on the Yorkshire Cricket: Covers Off podcast.

"It was at The Oval in the last Test of the series. This ball, it was probably missing leg anyway, and umpire (Tucker), Aussie lad, shot him out. He was on 80-odd as well (91), definitely going to get it (his century). We win the series and go to number one in the world," said the 35-year old who has played 23 Tests, 85 ODIs and 34 T20Is for England.

Bresnan said both he and umpire Tucker received death threats after that.

"We both got death threats, me and this umpire, we got death threats for ages after. I got them on Twitter and he (Tucker) had people writing to him to his home address and stuff, getting proper death threats going, ‘How dare you give him out? It was missing leg.'

"I caught up with him a few months later and he was like, ‘Mate, I've had to get a security guard and stuff.' He had police protection around his gaff in Australia."

cricketcricket newsRod Tuckersachin tendulkarTim Bresnan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more