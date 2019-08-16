Umpire Dies after Being Hit by Cricket Ball in Wales

An umpire, John Williams, has died a month after he was hit on the head by a ball during an amateur match in the United Kingdom.
According to a BBC Sport report, 80-year-old Williams from Hundleton in Pembrokeshire was struck with a ball while he was officiating a Pembrokeshire County Division 2 match between Pembroke and Narbeth on July 13.
He was then flown to a hospital in Cardiff where he was placed in an induced coma. He was then transferred to another hospital in Haverfordwest on August 1 where he passed away two weeks later.
"Sad news this morning regarding umpire John Williams. John passed away this morning with his family at his bedside. Thoughts of all of Pembrokeshire Cricket are with Hilary and the boys at this difficult and sad time,” Pembrokeshire Cricket tweeted on Thursday, sharing the information.
"I was officiating as the other umpire... It was traumatic. He was a grand gentleman, truly a gent from a cricketing point of view, and he gave up a tremendous amount of his time for the sport,” Robert Simons from Narberth Cricket Club, who was the other umpire officiating during the match, said.
