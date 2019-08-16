Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

58/1 (20.1)

Australia trail by 200 runs, MIN. 91.0 Overs Left Today
Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

249 (83.2)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

267 (93.2)

New Zealand lead by 133 runs, MIN. 19.4 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: FIN VS ESP

upcoming
FIN FIN
ESP ESP

Port of Spain

17 Aug, 201914:30 IST

Match 3: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

17 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Umpire Dies after Being Hit by Cricket Ball in Wales

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
Umpire Dies after Being Hit by Cricket Ball in Wales

An umpire, John Williams, has died a month after he was hit on the head by a ball during an amateur match in the United Kingdom.

According to a BBC Sport report, 80-year-old Williams from Hundleton in Pembrokeshire was struck with a ball while he was officiating a Pembrokeshire County Division 2 match between Pembroke and Narbeth on July 13.

He was then flown to a hospital in Cardiff where he was placed in an induced coma. He was then transferred to another hospital in Haverfordwest on August 1 where he passed away two weeks later.

"Sad news this morning regarding umpire John Williams. John passed away this morning with his family at his bedside. Thoughts of all of Pembrokeshire Cricket are with Hilary and the boys at this difficult and sad time,” Pembrokeshire Cricket tweeted on Thursday, sharing the information.

"I was officiating as the other umpire... It was traumatic. He was a grand gentleman, truly a gent from a cricketing point of view, and he gave up a tremendous amount of his time for the sport,” Robert Simons from Narberth Cricket Club, who was the other umpire officiating during the match, said.​

cricketJohn Williamsumpire

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

ESP v FIN
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...