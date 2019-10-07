Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 8: OMA VS NED

upcoming
OMA OMA
NED NED

Lahore

09 Oct, 201915:00 IST

3rd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

09 Oct, 201919:00 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Lahore

09 Oct, 201920:30 IST

Umpire Dies of Heart Attack on Ground in Pakistan Club Tournament

Sheikh, who was 56, was a butcher by profession but his love for the game had led him to become a qualified umpire.

PTI |October 7, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
Umpire Dies of Heart Attack on Ground in Pakistan Club Tournament

Karachi: A local umpire, who was a popular figure in the cricket circles, died on Monday after collapsing on a cricket ground while supervising a club level tournament match.

Naseem Sheikh suffered a heart attack while standing in a match of a lawyers' tournament at the TMC ground and was rushed to hospital.

"He fell down while supervising the match. He was rushed in a ambulance to a nearby hospital but expired on the way," a match organiser said.

Sheikh, who was 56, was a butcher by profession but his love for the game had led him to become a qualified umpire.

cricketNaseem Sheikhpakistan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more