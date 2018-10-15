Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Umpire Ian Gould's Sheepish Apology After DRS Call Sends Twitter into Raptures

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 15, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Umpire Ian Gould's Sheepish Apology After DRS Call Sends Twitter into Raptures

Umpire Ian Gould reacts during the second Test between India and West Indies (Image: Twitter)

Loading...
While umpiring errors are a part and parcel of the game, an unusual sight was seen in the dying moments of the second Test between India and Windies on Sunday when umpire Ian Gould apologised to pacer Jason Holder after not giving Prithvi Shaw out lbw.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of India's second innings, where they were chasing 72 for a series win. Holder dug one short and Shaw not keeping his eyes on the ball tried to duck under. But the ball did not rise up as expected and hit the opener on the arm. The Windies were up in unison for an lbw shout but Gould remained unmoved.

Holder ultimately asked for a review and replays suggested that the ball would have, in fact, clipped the top of the stumps. The umpire's on-field of 'not out' stood but Gould was later seen slightly embarrassed by this and held his arm out and saying 'sorry' to Holder, who to his credit, took it all in good spirits.

The whole incident soon found its way to Twitter with fans lauding Gould's stance.













Umesh Yadav's maiden 10-wicket haul helped India completed a comfortable 10-wicket win in the second Test against Windies wrapping up the two-match series 2-0. Shaw, who made a resounding start to his international career with a 134 in his maiden Test carried on his form in the second with scores of 70 and 33 not out. He was named Player of the Series for his efforts.

The One-Day International series between the two sides gets underway on October 21 in Guwahati.

Related Story

Ian Gouldian gould apologizesIndia vs West Indies 2018Jason HolderOff The Fieldprithvi shaw
First Published: October 15, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...