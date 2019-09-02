Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Umpire Nitin Menon to Make Test Debut in Afghanistan-West Indies Match

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
Umpire Nitin Menon to Make Test Debut in Afghanistan-West Indies Match

Indian umpire Nitin Menon is all set to make his Test debut after being appointed as an on-field umpire for the Test match between Afghanistan and West Indies that will be played in Dehradun from 27th November, 2019.

The son of a former international umpire Narendra Menon, Nitin followed in his father’s footsteps when he became a state panel umpire for the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association in 2005.

Nitin, whose main goal is to become an ICC Elite Panel Umpire, thanked the BCCI for the support and faith shown in him. “The reason behind my smooth transition to international cricket is mainly because of the robust, competitive & professional structure of the BCCI domestic matches,” he told BCCI.tv.

He added that the Umpires Exchange Program helped him in his overall growth as a match official. “The experience that I gained from officiating in our domestic tournaments & the opportunity given to me by the BCCI for officiating in the IPL as well as in first class matches in Australia, England & South Africa as part of Umpires Exchange Program has helped me in my development as an Umpire.

“I am happy to repay the trust shown in me and looking forward to facing the new challenges of Test cricket so that I can achieve my goal of becoming an ICC Elite Panel Umpire.”

Apart from 57 first-class games, Nitin has officiated in 22 One Day Internationals, nine T20 Internationals & 40 IPL matches.

