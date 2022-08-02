Umpire Signals Wide, Batter Still Ends up Being Caught | Watch Video

A wrong umpiring call triggers a wave of negative reactions, becoming a hot topic for debate but in a video has emerged on social media in which such blunder has become a source of laughter for the netizens. In the viral video, an umpire can be seen making a bizarre call during a village cricket match.

During the contest, the on-field match official is seen making a wide ball call even before the delivery could get completed. The bowler bowled a looping delivery which down the leg side, and the batter tried to get maximum runs off it.

But he failed to connect and ended up giving an easy catch to the wicketkeeper.

The video of this bizarre turn of events was first shared by England’s Barmy Army on their official Twitter handle.

“Umpire already signalling a wide…OUT caught,” the video caption read.

It also drew laughter from players sitting on the dugout.

Umpiring is though not a joke, a challenging task that draws close scrutiny and wide, some time unfair, criticism should a wrong call be made.

The viral video though has drawn hilarious takes from fans on social media.

“Did he pull the pin before throwing that hand Grenade?” a user wrote.

“Not that much celebration by the fielding team, presumably this is a regular occurrence?!” another user lamented.

Another posted, “That’s why batting can be so frustrating. We’ve all been there trying to hit a rank delivery too hard. Unlucky fella and welcome to the Club!” However, another tweeted, “Absolute mystery ball.”

“Difficult to judge if that ball even landed on the pitch or just off; which would (should) have resulted in a no-ball,” chimed in another fan.

