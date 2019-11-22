Umpires Miss 21 No-Balls in Two Sessions of Australia-Pakistan Test

Controversies surrounding no-balls continued to follow the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Brisbane. After the first day's play saw Mohammad Rizwan being given out caught behind despite replays showing the bowler Pat Cummins overstepping, the second day saw as many as 21 no-balls not being called in the first two sessions.
Channel 7, the official broadcasters of the series, showed that the on-field umpires failed to spot a massive number of no-balls. Trent Copeland, the former Australian player and analyst at Channel 7, called it a 'big ICC issue'.
In the first two sessions of Day 2, there were 21 (!!) no-balls not called.@copes9 | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/if7jQ3U3Gu— #7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 22, 2019
Interestingly, debutant pacer Naseem Shah had David Warner nicking behind when on 56, but it was deemed a no ball as the bowler had overstepped.
Pakistan were also unlucky on the first day when Rizwan, on a well made 37 off 34 then, was given out by third umpire Michael Gough despite replays showing Cummins had no part of his foot behind the crease.
Umpires failing to call on-field no balls has been an issue in cricket over the last few years. Recently, there were reports that the Indian Premier League is set to try out a dedicated no-ball umpire from IPL 2020.
