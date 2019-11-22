Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

55/5 (18.2)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India

MIN. 71.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

312/1 (87.0)

Australia lead by 72 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

144/4 (51.0)

New Zealand trail by 209 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Umpires Miss 21 No-Balls in Two Sessions of Australia-Pakistan Test

Interestingly, debutant pacer Naseem Shah had David Warner nicking behind when on 56, but it was deemed a no ball as the bowler had overstepped.

Cricketnext Staff |November 22, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Umpires Miss 21 No-Balls in Two Sessions of Australia-Pakistan Test

Controversies surrounding no-balls continued to follow the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Brisbane. After the first day's play saw Mohammad Rizwan being given out caught behind despite replays showing the bowler Pat Cummins overstepping, the second day saw as many as 21 no-balls not being called in the first two sessions.

Channel 7, the official broadcasters of the series, showed that the on-field umpires failed to spot a massive number of no-balls. Trent Copeland, the former Australian player and analyst at Channel 7, called it a 'big ICC issue'.

Interestingly, debutant pacer Naseem Shah had David Warner nicking behind when on 56, but it was deemed a no ball as the bowler had overstepped.

Pakistan were also unlucky on the first day when Rizwan, on a well made 37 off 34 then, was given out by third umpire Michael Gough despite replays showing Cummins had no part of his foot behind the crease.

Umpires failing to call on-field no balls has been an issue in cricket over the last few years. Recently, there were reports that the Indian Premier League is set to try out a dedicated no-ball umpire from IPL 2020.

Australia vs PakistanMohammad RizwanNaseem ShahTrent Copeland

Related stories

Simon Taufel Urges Cricket Administrators to Support Umpires
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 9:40 PM IST

Simon Taufel Urges Cricket Administrators to Support Umpires

IPL 2020 to Introduce Special Umpire to Monitor No-balls
Cricketnext Staff | November 7, 2019, 8:28 AM IST

IPL 2020 to Introduce Special Umpire to Monitor No-balls

Outrage All You Will, But There’s No Simple Fix for No-Ball Errors
Hemant Buch | March 31, 2019, 5:23 PM IST

Outrage All You Will, But There’s No Simple Fix for No-Ball Errors

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more