Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Umpiring Fraternity Raise Funds for Fellow Umpires and Scorers

With cricket matches suspended in the city owing to the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a lot of local umpires and scorers, who are solely dependent on it, are facing financial problems.

PTI |April 2, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
Umpiring Fraternity Raise Funds for Fellow Umpires and Scorers

With cricket matches suspended in the city owing to the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a lot of local umpires and scorers, who are solely dependent on it, are facing financial problems.

However, thanks to a group of umpires, led by former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) managing committee member and ex-BCCI umpire Ganesh Iyer, they are finding a ray of hope.

The group of umpires have created a fund specifically for the umpires and scorers whose livelihood is dependent on local matches.

"We, umpires have formed a group 'Lending a Hand' to help umpires and scorers whose livelihood depends on cricket," Iyer told PTI on Thursday.

"We appealed to the members to contribute voluntarily. We have also identified those scorers and umpires, whose livelihood is dependent on local matches.

"Till now we have been successful in raising Rs 2.5 lakh and the process of raising funds will continue. A few of the current Apex Council members of the Mumbai Cricket Association have also chipped in generously."

According to Iyer, each of the scorers and umpires would be given Rs 3,000 individually.

"By Friday, 47 umpires and 15 scorers -- a total 62 persons, would have been given the first amount of Rs 3000 each, the process of payment began yesterday through credits directly into their bank accounts and the next instalments (would be given) in next 7-10 days," he said.

Iyer said few umpires and scorers, whose children are well settled, did not take the money and asked to help the needy first.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to 50 deaths in the country so far and infected 2,000 people, has brought cricketing activity across the globe to a halt.

Globally, the deadly disease has claimed over 40,000 lives.

coronavirusumpire

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more