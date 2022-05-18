Umran Malik Breaks Jasprit Bumrah's Record, Becomes India’s Youngest To Complete 20 wickets in IPL season

Indian Premier League (IPL) 20222 is not going in favour of SunRisers Hyderabad, as the team is languishing on the eighth spot in the 10-team table. Despite a disappointing run, SRH had a couple of positives to take away from the ongoing season – one being fast bowler Umran Malik. During the Tuesday clash against Mumbai Indians, Malik achieved a new landmark in his nascent after he went past the 20-wicket mark in IPL 2022.

On May 17, Malik scalped 3 wickets by giving just 23 runs in a match where more than 380 runs were scored. He intimidated the Mumbai batters with raw pace, and they fell right into the trap. The SRH bowler entered the list of top 5 of the IPL 2022 wicket-takers as his tally reached 21, post the match-winning spell for SRH against MI in a must-win match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Following his heroics against Mumbai, Malik became the youngest Indian bowler to pick up 20 or more wickets in an IPL season. He broke Jasprit Bumrah’s record in 2017. The first youngest Indian to pick 20 IPL wickets was RP Singh, who achieved the feat in IPL 2009. However, his record was short-lived. In the very next season, Pragyan Ojha brought the title home.

Talking about Malik, this is not it, he also became only the 2nd pacer, after Punjab’s Kagiso Rabada, to go past the 20-wicket mark in the ongoing season. Malik stands 4th in the list of bowlers with maximum wickets in IPL 2022. The list is topped by Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal, with 24 wickets. While Malik has 21 wickets, Rabada, who is right on top of him has 22 wickets under his name. The second spot is secured by Royal Challenger Bangalore’s Wanindu Hasaranga, 23 wickets. There isn’t much difference between the top 4, it will be interesting to see, who will bring home the purple cap.

Meanwhile, the Orange Army defeated Mumbai in the must-win game, keeping their playoff hopes alive. With 6 wins and 12 points, the next match for SRH is going to be a make or break.

