Umran Malik Celebrates Maiden India Call-up With Mentor Irfan Pathan

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik celebrated his maiden India call-up with his mentor Irfan Pathan. The Kashmir-born pacer has been named in the 18-member squad for the home T20I series against South Africa next month. Umran had an impressive season for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL drawing attention with his ability to clock 150 kmph consistently. In a photo shared by Pathan on Twitter, Umran can be seen cutting a cake as part of their “tiny celebration” inside a hotel room. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s all-rounder Abdul Samad can also be seen in the pic.



Umran Malik has often credited Pathan for being a guide in his career. Umran had said that the former India pacer had a huge impact on him as a player and then as a mentor of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Speaking to Sunrisers teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar after his IPL debut last year, Umran had said, “Irfan Pathan came and he told me where I can improve during the net practice sessions. I kept on learning and this has helped me.”

Playing 14 matches for Hyderabad this season, Umran picked 22 wickets at an average of 20.18 and a best of 5/25. The ability to provide breakthroughs made him a constant feature in the playing eleven.

Umran won the fastest delivery award in every match he played this season. This also included the fastest delivery of 157 kmph in this IPL season so far in the match against Delhi Capitals on May 5.

Umran’s credentials have been backed by several greats, including Pakistani fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar, who currently holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in international cricket, said he will be happy if Umran is able to break the record. Akhtar added he will be delighted to see Umran join the 100 mph club but said that the Indian pacer should be wary of injuries that might hamper his career.

Meanwhile, with many senior players rested, the 18-man T20 ODI series announced for the South Africa series will be led by KL Rahul.

T20I Squad for South Africa Series KL Rahul (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

