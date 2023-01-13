'Umran Malik Possesses a Lot of Talent, Have to Implement That in Right Way': RP Singh

Former India pacer RP Singh has put his weight behind the fast bowler Umran Malik and said that the youngster has a lot of talent and skillset.

“Umran (Malik) will surely get his chances but it would be interesting to see how he cements his place in the Indian side. He possesses a lot of talent and skills but at the same time he will have to implement that in a right way and that will only come through experience,” Singh said during an interaction with CricketNext.

The young Jammu and Kashmir pacer has produced some noteworthy performances in the Indian jersey and impressed many with his pace in the limited opportunities he got.

Quizzed about the importance that a left-arm pacer keeps in a line-up, the ex-India player said, “Left-arm pacer keeps a lot of importance in a line-up. They create a lot of chances and leave an impact.”

The SA20 has made some interesting and innovative changes to the rules for the inaugural edition of the tournament. Asked about the same, RP Singh said making one or two tweaks is alright but it certainly takes away the creativity of the game.

“It’s an attempt to make the tournament look interesting. For instance, when the ball hits the stumps on a Free-hit while the batter is on strike, it should be a dead ball.

This was included because something of similar sorts happened during the T20 World Cup match where the Indian team got three runs against Pakistan. It was then when this came into the limelight. So, they have made certain changes but I just feel that a lot of tweaks can end the creativity of the game. It’s alright to have a couple of them,” he noted.

RP Singh was a part of the Indian side that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

The left-handed bowler played 10 T20Is for India where he scalped 15 wickets.

Singh was capped 58 times in ODIs where he bagged 69 wickets while had 40 scalps to his name in 14 Tests.

