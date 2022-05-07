'Umran Malik Should be Partnering Jasprit Bumrah During 2022 T20 World Cup'-Harbhajan Singh

Umran Maik’s rapid rise is hardly imaginable. Bowlers of yesteryears had to toil hard under the sun playing Ranji Trophy games on wickets that were graveyard for the bowlers. By the time their number came, their pace and rhythm was gone. But in age of social media and IPL, the Jammu youngster had got some great limelight. So much so that ex-cricketers are gunning for his inclusion in India’s cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

After Graeme Swann, now Harbhajan Singh has said that he wants to see Malik playing alongside Jasprit Bumrah in Australia. “He (Umran Malik) is my favourite. I want to see him in the Indian team because of what a bowler he is. Tell me anyone bowler who bowls more than 150 (kmph) and isn’t playing for the country,” he told News 18 in an exclusive.

“So I think, it is a great great thing and he will inspire many youngsters to take up this game, where he has come from and what he is doing in the IPL, he is unbelievable," he said adding, “I don’t know whether he will be selected or not, but if I were a part of the selection committee, I would have given a go ahead. Umran Malik should be the partner with Jasprit Bumrah when India plays in Australia."

Earlier Graeme Swann also said that Malik should be on that plane to Australia. Malik’s rapid rise has caught the imagination of several players as the youngsters has set the pace this season. He has managed to clock 150 consistently and even bowled 157 against Delhi Capitals. Unfortunately, he was smacked for four by Rovman Powell. In last few games, his form has dropped with he going for more than hundred runs in eight overs. Former cricketers like Aakash Chopra has cautioned exercising restraint with the express bowler.

“No need to take decisions in a hurry. There is a rule in India that if you bowl at 150 kmph, you will definitely play for the country, whether it’s now or later. But he has given away hundred runs in his last eight overs. Give him some time. He should travel with the Indian team but do not rush him to play international cricket."

