'Umran Malik Will Play For India': Former England Captain Wants BCCI to Send SRH Pacer to Play County Cricket

He may be yet to produce a match-winning performance for his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad but Umran Malik surely has managed to catch everyone’s attention with his raw pace. The young fast bowler has shown the ability to consistently bowl in the 90mphs region.

He made his IPL debut last year, during the UAE leg, and immediately left an impression by troubling established batters with his pace and bounce. However, the 22-year-old lacks experience having played just three first-class matches and one List A game for his domestic team Jammu and Kashmir and it reflects on his performances as he continues to leak runs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a big prediction that the youngster will soon be playing international cricket and has advised that he should be sent to play some county cricket this summer to help him develop his game.

“Umran Malik will play for India very soon … If I was the BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though,” Vaughan tweeted on Monday.

Umran Malik will play for India very soon … If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though … #IPL2022— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2022

On Monday, against Gujarat Lions, Malik’s fastest delivery was clocked at 153 kmph which is also the quickest by any bowler this IPL so far. Having introduced by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson in the seventh over, the right-arm pacer showed aggression from the first delivery itself as he started with a bouncer that struck GT captain Hardik Pandya on the helmet.

A jolted Pandya responded in kind by belting back-to-back fours off the pacer.

Malik ended the over on a high by trapping GT opener Matthew Wade lbw.

