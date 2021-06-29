'Un Aankhon Ne Dara Diya': Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav Shares Cheeky Remarks on Instagram Post

A friendly banter between team India cricketers is a delight to witness. Yuzvendra Chahal is referred to as the prankster of the team and Suryakumar Yadav, with his quirky remarks, has also often left cricket fans in splits. His one-liners and comments on the post of other cricketers have often made headlines. Once again, Suryakumar, who is popularly known as SKY, dropped a cheeky comment on skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s post which featured the Delhi-based sportman with Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, and Chahal.

The young brigade led by Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid landed in Sri Lanka ahead of the white ball series. Dhawan, who is all set to take the responsibilties of a skipper, shared a couple of pictures with his teammates on his Instagram handle. The batsman took photo in the team’s charter flight and in the caption mentioned that their next stop is Sri Lanka. Soon after Dhawan shared the click, Mumbai Indians superstar SKY engaged in a friendly banter with the newly appointed captain.

He wrote that his eyes are on the skipper while he clicked this picture. Sky also asked Dhawan to spot him in the picture. Taking cognisance of Suryakumar's comment, Dhawan replied that he has spotted the cricketer and will take next selfies with him.

India will face Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 13. As reins of the young Indian squad is in the hands of Dhawan, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed as the new vice-captain of the Men In Blue for the Sri Lanka series.And as for the senior team, they will face England in a 5-match Test series starting next month. India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship final.

