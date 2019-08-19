Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 6, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 19 August, 2019

1ST INN

Ballari Tuskers *

0/0 (0.0)

Ballari Tuskers
v/s
Hubli Tigers
Hubli Tigers

Toss won by Hubli Tigers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

19 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 3: BER VS CAN

upcoming
BER BER
CAN CAN

Aberdeen

19 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Match 4: USA VS CAY

upcoming
USA USA
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

19 Aug, 201923:30 IST

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Unable to Communicate With Own Players, J&K Pull Out of Vizzy Trophy

Cricketnext Staff |August 19, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
Unable to Communicate With Own Players, J&K Pull Out of Vizzy Trophy

During a rather volatile time in Jammu and Kashmir, the state cricket association (JKCA) won’t be sending a team for the Vizzy Trophy in Visakhapatnam as they have not received any response from governor Satya Pal Malik on the security arrangements for the team to travel.

JKCA are also unable to get in touch with their own players, including captain Parvez Rasool, according to a report in Indian Express.

JKCA CEO SAH Bukhari confirmed of the worrying developments but further added that he wasn’t aware of communication between the administrator CK Prasad and the Governor.

The Vizzy Trophy is contested between university teams from the various zones. Many state associations play the Vizzy Trophy, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association to give match practice and find new players.

“It’s unlikely we will be going to play Vizzy Trophy. The situation is improving, but the biggest obstacle has been communication with our players. We have cellphone numbers of all our players in our association office, but they have not given any landline numbers. In today’s time, people don’t use landline and rely on cellphone. We have managed to speak to a few players but couldn’t speak to those who are in the Valley as their mobile phones aren’t working. Also, we don’t know where Parvez Rasool is,” Bukhari said.

Kashmir has remained shut for the last couple of weeks even as authorities have contemplated relaxing restrictions for the first time since the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370. It is due this reason that the JKCA has not been able to trace or track down their players.

“No, we didn’t because if we sent our car to search for our players, we don’t know what is happening in their villages. We don’t want to take that risk. As this is just a local tournament and not a BCCI tournament, we thought its better not play this season.”

Andhra Pradesh waited till August 17 for JKCA’s participation but moved on once the association couldn’t find their players.

A few days ago, Prasad had written to the J&K governor seeking help for the state team.

“As planned, the team was to leave the state on August 20, 2019. We are finding it difficult to arrange for movement of the players. May I have the permission to request your Excellency to help us to send the JKCA Cricket team for participation in the aforesaid Trophy,” Prasad had written in his email.

Due to the curfew, JKCA’s preparation camp also took a hit. The team was supposed to play 10 practice games before selecting a team for their season-opening away tournament in Vizag, but JKCA could only play four as the government decided to call off the Amarnath Yatra and all pilgrims were asked to leave the state.

JKCA’s player-cum-mentor Irfan Pathan, who returned from the Valley a few weeks ago, had said a lot of hard work had gone into preparing the team this past one month. Since the curfew was imposed in the Valley, cricket has completely been halted. However, it seems that until the situation returns to normal, cricket will have to wait.

Article 370j and kjammu and kashmirvizzy trophy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Mon, 19 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Mon, 19 Aug, 2019

CAN v BER
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Mon, 19 Aug, 2019

CAY v USA
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...