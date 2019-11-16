Unable to Handle "Vested Interests", Rajat Sharma Quits as DDCA Chief
Senior journalist Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from the post of president of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures" within the organisation.
