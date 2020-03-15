Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Unadkat Should Get a National Call-up Again: Karsan Ghavri

Karsan Ghavri, who took Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji title recently feels that Jaydev Unadkat deserves another chance to play for the Indian team. The left-arm fast bowler picked up 67 wickets, highest by a speedster in the history of the tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |March 15, 2020, 11:08 AM IST
"I do feel Unadkat should get a national call-up again," Ghavri told the Times of India. "He can bring the ball in and also take it away from the batsman. He (Unadkat) is very consistent and can keep bowling in the same area," Ghavri said.

"He has worked on his fitness and can bowl long spells now. He can operate with the new ball and also handle the old one. So you can use him in all situations," Ghavri added.

But Ghavri did admit that is difficult to accommodate Unadkat in already potent pace attack. "Yes it's true we have a great pace unit now. But I will say the national selectors can keep Unadkat in mind in case they want to rest somebody," Ghavri said.

"All our pacers are right-handed. A left-hander thus provides you a different option. A right-hand left-hand combination often unsettles batsmen."

Even Cheteshwar Pujara backed Unadkat's return to the Indian team. "I will be surprised if he is not picked in the Indian team."

