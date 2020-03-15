Unadkat Should Get a National Call-up Again: Karsan Ghavri
Karsan Ghavri, who took Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji title recently feels that Jaydev Unadkat deserves another chance to play for the Indian team. The left-arm fast bowler picked up 67 wickets, highest by a speedster in the history of the tournament.
