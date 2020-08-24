Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CPL 2020: Unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders Lead Caribbean League After 1st Week

Trinbago Knight Riders beat Barbados Tridents by 19 runs on Sunday to finish the first week unbeaten atop the standings in the Caribbean Premier League.

Associated Press |August 24, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
Colin Munro posted a 50 from 30 balls to set the platform and Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard combined in an unbeaten 98-run stand to lift the Knight Riders to 185-3.

Bravo finished unbeaten on 54 from 36 balls and Pollard belted 41 from 17 deliveries, including four boundaries and four sixes, in a damaging late onslaught that netted the fourth-wicket pair 69 runs in the last four overs.

The Tridents finished 166-8, with Jason Holder unbeaten on 34 in the chase.

The Caribbean Premier League is the first of the domestic Twenty20 tournaments to resume after cricket went into a global lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic. It is being held entirely in Trinidad & Tobago.

The Knight Riders won the tournament opener and are now 3-0. The St. Lucia Zouks have six competition points after three wins in four games, including Sundays 10-run win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Roston Chase scored 66 to help the Zouks reach 144-7 and Chemar Holder held his nerve in the last over of the match, taking two wickets and conceding two runs to restrict Guyana to 134-8 in reply. His first three overs had gone for 30 runs.

The Zouks were coming off a 10-run win over the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, and Guyana was coming off a 14-run win over the Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday.

After a rest day Monday, the defending champion Tridents are back in action at Queens Park Oval against the Patriots and Guyana returns against Jamaica.

