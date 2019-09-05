Uncapped George Linde Replaces JJ Smuts in South Africa T20I Squad

South Africa have named left-arm spinner George Linde as replacement of JJ Smuts for the upcoming T20I series against India.
Smuts "failed to meet the required standards of fitness" and was withdrawn from the squad, according to a press release by Cricket South Africa.
Linde is also known to be a handy lower-order batsman and is currently part of the South Africa A team in India. He scored a quickfire unbeaten 52 in the second game against India A and has picked three wickets so far in the series.
He was also part of the 15-man spin camp that practised in Bengaluru last month, in preparation for the A series and the senior team’s India tour. Since his debut for Western Province in 2012, Linde has featured in 75 T20s, picking up 77 wickets at 23.51.
Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa's Twenty20 International squad for the three-match series in September. Rassie van Der Dussen has been made the vice-captain of the squad that does not feature Faf du Plessis.
South Africa start their India tour with a three-match T20I series. The teams will then move on to the Test leg, consisting of three matches, scheduled to run until the second half of October.
South Africa T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde
