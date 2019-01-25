Uncapped Lutho Sipamla Earns Call-up For Pakistan T20I Series

Sipamla hogged headlines after his performances in the inaugural Mzansi Super League where he picked 16 wickets at 20.56 from 10 games for Tshwane Spartans finishing as the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
"Lutho made a very good impression in the Mzansi Super League which is making a big contribution to our talent pipeline in helping to bridge the gap between franchise and international cricket," said National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi.
The Proteas have also included wicketkeeper-batsman Gihahn Cloete, who played a lone T20I in 2018 against Zimbabwe. Despite the presence of 'keepers Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen in the side, Zondi confirmed Cloete will almost certainly get a look-in at some stage during the series.
"Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran and Reeza Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Gihahn Cloete and Anrich Nortje were all standout players in the MSL and it is already reaping rich dividends for the future of South African cricket," Zondi said.
"With the exception of Anrich who is still injured these players are all part of the T20 squad. We will be giving Gihahn the opportunity to keep wicket as part of our strategy to build up the depth in the wicketkeeping position to back up Quinton de Kock with both Gihahn and Heinrich Klaasen capable of holding down positions as specialist batsmen," he added.
The three-match T20I series gets underway on February 1 in Cape Town before the teams travel to Johannesburg (February 3) and Centurion (February 6) to wrap up the tour.
South Africa T20I squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen
Gihahn CloeteLutho SipamlapakistanSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19South Africa vs Pakistan 2019
First Published: January 25, 2019, 8:47 PM IST